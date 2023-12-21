CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that some lanes that have been closed for construction will temporarily reopen for the busy holiday travel period in Central Illinois.

Lanes across the state will reopen starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. They will also be reopened for the New Year’s holiday from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

However, some lanes will remain closed — including here in Central Illinois. IDOT officials urge drivers to remain vigilant in work zones and to pay attention to changed conditions. They also said motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time when moving through these areas. As always, motorists are to buckle up, follow speed limits, drive sober and are prohibited from using phones while driving.

The following lanes will remain closed in Central Illinois:

Champaign County

Westbound I-74 ramp to northbound I-57 in Champaign. Detour posted.

Northbound I-57 ramp to westbound I-74. Detour posted.



Edgar County

Illinois 49 about 5 miles south of U.S. 36 near Brocton. Lanes still reduced with traffic controlled by temporary signals.



Vermilion County

I-74 between mileposts 205 near Oakwood and 215 at Danville. Lane reductions continue.



Christian County

Illinois 29 northwest of Pana. Lanes still reduced with traffic controlled by temporary signals.



Effingham County

Fayette Avenue between Henrietta and Walnut streets in Effingham. Lane reductions continue.



Click here for more information on IDOT projects, or follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter. To view area construction details, see IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.