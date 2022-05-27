CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. That means more people are getting out of town and away from home.

AAA expects more than 39 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home. Nearly 35 million will be driving. Another three million or more will travel by plane.

The big headache this time of year is construction. Right now, across the state, there’s nearly 700 projects happening.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said they’ve prepared state roads for the influx of travelers.

“Lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen where possible throughout the state through Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption,” Paul Wapple, with IDOT, said. “Motorists can still expect delays and should allow extra time potentially for trips through certain areas, because there will be some work zones that are active or we can’t reopen the lanes.”

He said police across the state are also preparing. They will be out patrolling looking for impaired drivers, and more specifically, looking for people not wearing seatbelts.

You can find more information on current road conditions and traffic delays here.