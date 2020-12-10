IDOT prepares for snow operations during pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — IDOT officials said the agency is preparing for possible staffing shortages due to the pandemic this winter.

IDOT is putting contingency plans into place to provide coverage and clear roads as quickly as possible if workers are quarantined. Officials are asking for patience during the winter.

As of this week, the agency says roughly 130 out of 5,000 employees statewide are out for COVID-19-related reasons, including close contact, quarantine, positive test results, awaiting test results or caring for someone at home who’s vulnerable.

In a statement, IDOT said: