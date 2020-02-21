IDOT plans to smooth out stretch of road

Plans to reconstruct pavement for drivers

MACON COUNTY Ill. (WCIA)– Drivers have concerns about a stretch of road, and IDOT is doing something about it. It’s near I-72 and Argenta Road. Last summer IDOT fixed buckling caused by high heat. They also closed off lanes while they worked on the road. Now they are working on a project to reconstruct the pavement. IDOT says the work includes “rubbilizing the existing pavement to use as a base and placing new pavement on top of it.” Drivers say they’re hoping for a much smoother ride.

IDOT says they’re not sure when that construction will start, but they hope it will happen between now and 2025.

