IDOT: Part of U.S. 150 closed on Friday

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation said US 150 west of Mahomet will be closed on Friday.

In a news release, officials said the closure will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. “The closure is necessary for repairs to the bridge that carries US 150 over unnamed stream 1 mile east of the Piatt-Champaign County line,” said officials. They went on to say the closure will be in Champaign County between CR 0E and CR 125E.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and should find other routes around the area.