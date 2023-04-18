SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield highway maintainer Don Bradley has nearly been hit twice while working on roads in the state.

“It’s a harrowing experience,” he said.

Drivers, often distracted or inebriated, are speeding through work zones, making his job unsafe.

“They’re just zipping through,” Bradley said. “They’re worried about getting there one minute faster, or one second faster.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a proclamation declaring April 17 through 21 as Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. The Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with other state agencies to make sure drivers slow down and pay attention when driving in a work zone.

“When you pass through these work zones, please remember the people behind the cones and barricades,” Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “Like you, they want to get home safely to their friends and family at the end of the day.”

IDOT officials asks drivers to follow these safety tips to keep their workers safe:

Do not be on your phone while driving.

Obey the signs. They will help you safely navigate work zones – and sometimes avoid delays.

Slow down to the posted speed limits.

Be on the lookout for slowed or stopped traffic.

Provide extra distance to heavy equipment, trucks and commercial vehicles to come to a complete stop if they are behind you.

Officials also stress that work zones come in many forms, from maintenance crews patching potholes to a major reconstruction of an interstate.

On average, 6,000 crashes happen in the state’s work zones annually, injuring more than 1,500 people.

“We have plenty of guys that are permanently disabled from doing this job,” Bradley said. “It’s because people don’t slow down and look at what’s going on.”

According to IDOT’s Bureau of Data Collection, 32 people died in work zones in Illinois in 2022; two of which were workers.

“The only acceptable number of deaths must be zero,” Jeff Myers, IDOT’s Region 4 Engineer said.

State Police officials said any driver speeding in a work zone can get a $250 ticket on the first offense. Second and subsequent offenses can result in a $750 fine and a 90-day suspension of a driver’s license.