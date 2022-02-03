IDOT: Multiple crashes on I-55

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation said that State Troopers from District 9 are responding to “numerous” crashes and traffic incidents on a stretch of I-55 north of Springfield.

Four crashes happened between Broadwell and Williamsville. One of those crashes on Wednesday resulted in I-55 being completely blocked by a jack-knifed semi-truck near Elkhart. Another crash on Thursday resulted in a partial blockage in the same area.

Illinois State Police Sergeant Clayton Chapman said current wind conditions are impacting visibility more than ever before. Drivers are advised to slow down and yield to emergency personnel.