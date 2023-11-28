CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is happy with the progress on their biggest project ever in Central Illinois: the I-57 and I-74 interchanges.

Driving in this area, you can’t miss the massive fly-by structures starting to take shape. IDOT engineers said they are replacing the outdated clover-shaped exits and “S”-shaped on-ramps.

They said the flyovers will make travel between interstates safer and more efficient. IDOT has two exchanges closed between 57 North and 74 East, as well as, 57 South and 74 East. They expect those to be open by next fall, but they said work will stop in the meantime for winter weather.

“Once the dirt freezes to a certain level, then the contractor would have to spend more time unfreezing it, if you will, than actually making progress on the dirt,” IDOT Engineer Jason Smith said. “So, they tend to shut down sometime, probably around Christmas.”

I-57 is sometimes closed at night so IDOT can install beams for the flyover, and that work will carry over to I-74 in the coming weeks.

The whole project, including the Mattis Avenue bridge and route 150 bridge, costs $280 million. IDOT’s website lists a hopeful completion date for 2025. Although, Smith said that with so many moving parts, a solid date is easier said than done.

You can find more information on IDOT’s website.