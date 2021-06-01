ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is looking for the public’s input regarding the state’s rail system.

In a news release, IDOT officials said they are conducting a study about the rail system. “The goal of the study is to seek input on current conditions, capacity concerns and safety challenges to help identify potential improvements and solutions,” they said.

Information gathered from the study will be used to develop a statewide plan for the rail system, according to IDOT officials. They also said the plan is a requirement of states that wish to get federal dollars under the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act. “It also will serve to inform IDOT’s ongoing Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan, providing strategic direction for the development of the state’s transportation system.”

IDOT officials said Illinois has more than 10,000 miles of railroad tracks.

The public has until June 14 to submit their comments and concerns. To fill out the survey, click here.