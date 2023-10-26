EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that both lanes of westbound Interstate 70 between Effingham and Montrose are set to reopen on Friday.

The left eastbound lane near the I-57/70 split and just east of the Montrose interchange recently reopened ahead of schedule thanks to good weather in the spring and fall. Now — weather permitting — the westbound lanes will be reopening, too.

This $50 million project, funded by Governor JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, involves a 7-mile reconstruction from just east of the I-57/70 interchange to just east of the Cumberland County line, east of Montrose. It also includes the replacement of the eastbound and westbound I-70 bridges over the Montrose Blacktop.

While no construction is scheduled over the winter, the westbound lanes may still be subject to lane closures for maintenance needs until further construction resumes in the spring. At that time next year, I-70 will again will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Before construction begins in 2024, IDOT will keep in touch with local emergency services and first responders to prepare for the project. District 7 updates can be found on the IDOT District 7 X (formerly known as Twitter) page, and area construction details can be viewed on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.