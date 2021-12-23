IDOT Holiday travel tips

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you’re leaving the state or coming to visit — it’s safe to say you’ll hit some kind of traffic around the holiday season.

Some travelers told us for them, traffic wasn’t all too bad, compared to years past.

“Going through Nashville was smooth as silk. The traffic was light connected with 24 on to 57 and so far everything has been going smooth.” said traveler Patrick Liniewski

This wasn’t always the case for Liniewski. He and his wife make the trip to Chicago from west Tennessee every year.

Liniewski said, “We used to take 65 up and we have been having a lot of trouble with the detours and going through Indianapolis. ”

After years of making the same trip, they feel like they’ve finally found the quickest route.

“We’re just visiting our daughter and the grandkids.//and visiting them for a few days for Christmas then heading back on Monday,” said Liniewski

He’s not the only one who is headed to Chicago for the holiday.

“I’m coming from Arlington texas. I just moved there from Los Angeles and were going to Chicago, Illinois to visit my cousin,” said traveler Trevor Rice.

I talked with IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda to get some holiday travel tips. The biggest takeaway was.

“Give yourself extra time and pretty much expect the unexpected,” said Castaneda.

She said to pay extra attention around construction zones because workers may be around, even if they’re out of sight initially.