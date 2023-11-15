ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for public input as they build objectives for Move Illinois: the 2024 Long-Range Transportation Plan.

The LRTP will outline goals and strategies regarding Illinois’ transportation network for the next 20 to 30 years. IDOT wants public feedback and engagement in order to help shape the plan.

IDOT encourages anyone and everyone to take their survey to better inform officials on what the objectives of the LRTP should be. The survey will close on December 31, 2023. The plan will take place through late 2024.

For more information, visit www.moveillinois2024.com.