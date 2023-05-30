SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting a public hearing on a proposal to add more lanes on interstates around Springfield.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday June 13 at the Northfield Inn Suites and Conference Center from 4 – 7 p.m. to obtain feedback from the general public. The hearing will include an exhibit, a video, project plans and discussions with IDOT and their consultants.

Phase One, which is estimated to cost around $150 million, was paid for in the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plane, will add more lanes on I-55 between Sangamon Avenue and the Williamsville weigh center. Construction is set to begin for the next year.

The next phases include adding a new lane from Sangamon Avenue to Veterans Parkway, as well as reconstructing four interchanges at Sixth Street/I-72, Stevenson Drive, South Grand Avenue, Clear Lake Avenue/I-72 and Sangamon Avenue. Funding for these projects have not been secured as of yet.

“Improving I-55 and I-72 around Springfield will enhance safety, increase reliability and ease congestion,” IDOT Region 4 Engineer Jeff Myers said. “A lot of consideration and public input has gone into the design of this project. I encourage anyone interested in learning more about the future of Springfield to attend.”

Any public comments on the changes can be submitted at the meeting or emailed to contact@i-55sprinfield.com