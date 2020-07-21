IDOT, Governor announces $21.3 billion improvement plan for roads, bridges

METRO EAST, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Tuesday a $21.3 billion plan to improve roads and bridges over the next six years.

A press release from Pritzker’s office said the investment was made possible by his Rebuild Illinois plan and will provide funding to reconstruct over 3,300 miles of roads and 8 million square feet of bridges — $3.15 billion of the $21.3 billion was identified for the current fiscal year. He added it will create and support “hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

“Illinois remains a hub for commerce and transit – and not just for this nation, but for the entire global economy. We are the 5th largest economy in the United States, and the crossroads for national and international companies who need our roads and airports and rail and rivers and people to move their products,” said Governor Pritzker. “Even in a pandemic – especially in a pandemic – our transportation systems connect the lives of our residents and our communities. Our roads and bridges deliver Illinoisans to work and home again, to school, to the pharmacy, to the doctor’s office.”

Last year, Pritzker announced the first multi-year plan under Rebuild Illinois. Since then, IDOT started work on several construction projects, such as the ongoing $76 million I-255 rehabilitation project in St. Clair and Madison counties. That interstate highway will be closed completely, enabling IDOT to complete the project in just one construction season.

The release said Pritzker’s administration will consider replicating that approach in other parts of the state.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, IDOT throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has focused on continued investments in infrastructure to keep people safe and the economy moving,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The multi-year plan keeps us on task during these uncertain times. While we are not cutting or delaying projects, we will continue monitoring the impacts on future revenues to ensure we are investing taxpayer resources wisely.”

Projects were selected on a basis of objective criteria, the release stated, including pavement conditions, traffic volumes, and crash history. Over the next six years, $6.1 billion of the funding is earmarked for highway reconstruction and preservation, $4.7 billion for bridge improvements, $2.6 billion for strategic expansion, $1.8 billion for system support like engineering and land acquisition, and $1.4 billion for safety and systems modernizations.