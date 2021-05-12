IDOT: Electric vehicle charging station signs to be placed on Illinois interstates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is announcing new signage is going up along interstate corridors to help drivers of electric cars find charging stations.

A press release says the signs are part of a national effort to promote alternative fuels, adding it will “spark economic activity in Illinois communities and follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s commitment to have 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.”

The Federal Highway Administration has selected almost 150,000 miles of interstate across the United States for promoting alternative fuels, the release says. In Illinois, Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94 were included on those plans.

In the coming weeks, IDOT says blue “Alternative Fuels Corridor” signs will be installed along each corridor.

Additionally, more signage will be later installed on exit ramps to help direct travelers to the charging stations, in addition to nearby gas stations, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

The first signs will show electric charging locations, but additional ones in the future will point out locations for compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations. More information on the federal effort to create alternative fuel corridors can be found here.

“Last year, Gov. Pritzker released eight principles for transforming the state into a clean energy economy, including focusing on renewable energy and decarbonizing the transportation sector,” says the press release. “In addition to his goal to greatly expand electric vehicle use, the governor is targeting 100% renewable energy in the state before 2050.