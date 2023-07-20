CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Champaign are going to get some relief from a noisy stretch of Interstate 74.

A sound-dampening barrier is being put up on the south side of the interstate from Mattis to Prospect Avenues. IDOT Project Chief Ken Crawford said neighbors complained that noise levels were too loud, which is part of the reason why the project started.

“It’s a long process for this contract. It’s going to be worth all the time and money that it’s taking once it’s complete,” Crawford said. “It’s just going to be a tough road to go. So, everybody’s working hard. We ask that everybody just be patient.”

Crawford said he expects the wall to be completed in the next year. He added that the sound barrier is being built as part of the $250 million Rebuild Illinois project on I-57 and I-74 in Champaign.