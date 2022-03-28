SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Monday that road repairs on Interstate 72 in Springfield will begin on Wednesday.

The work zone will span from the Wabash Avenue exit (Exit 91) to the Veterans Parkway exit (Exit 93). Work will specifically be focused on a bridge carrying the highway over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks between those streets. IDOT said the repairs “will help preserve the structural integrity of the bridge by replacing the bridge decks and the approach to the bridge.”

The work will be completed in stages to allow one lane of traffic in both directions to remain open. The project is expected to be complete by Dec. 1, 2022.

Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes of travel. If they must travel through the work zone, drivers can expect delays and should allow for extra time to travel through this area. They are further advised to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The planned work on I-72 is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is improving more than 3,500 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years.