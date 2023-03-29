VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that construction on I-74 from U.S. 150 west of Danville to the Vermilion River begins April 3.

The $63.5 million project includes pavement and shoulder replacement, resurfacing and rehabilitation of multiple structures, pavement patching, drainage improvements, lighting upgrades, guardrail, and collateral work. The project will also require intermittent lane and ramp closures, and traffic flow modifications on I-74 during the project.

Officials said drivers in the area can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. They advise everyone to use alternate routes if possible. They also said to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Work on this project is expected to last until November 2024.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of the bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Officials said accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

More information on other IDOT projects can be found here.