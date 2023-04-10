ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) released a statement that they replaced the current consumer complaints system, which was used for decades, with a new IDOI Help Center this week.

Officials said the completely revamped and renamed system will help IDOI better serve the nearly 15,000 Illinois insurance customers annually who file complaints against insurance companies. These companies include life insurance companies, property and casualty insurers for home and auto, health insurers, health maintenance organizations (HMOs), insurance agents, and other entities regulated by IDOI.

IDOI Help Center improvements include:

A cleaner design and more intuitive interface to help consumers navigate the complaint process

Instructions and FAQs on the login page explaining the steps of the complaint process

Increased transparency enabling consumers to login and track where they are in the process

An option allowing consumers to submit general questions before creating an account

Increased data protection for consumers’ private information, including multi-factor authentication

IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said the new IDOI Help Center is an important tool in the department’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency, ensure companies’ compliance with the law, and help Illinois insurance consumers understand their rights under the law.

“Consumer complaints are sometimes an early indicator of issues that need our attention and intervention, so we are committed to providing a seamless user experience to further encourage insurance consumers to tell us how we can help,” Popish Severinghaus said.

Popish Severinghaus said that enhancing mobile access was a top priority.

“User-friendly mobile access is critical because many insurance consumers access our website and the complaints system from their phones, rather than laptops or desktops,” Popish Severinghaus said. “Now, consumers can more easily navigate the system to submit and monitor complaints using their cell phones and tablets, allowing for more convenient tracking of any complaint they file with the department.”

Officials said healthcare providers will also benefit from the new system. They said some healthcare providers file complaints when they believe health coverage claims are delayed, denied, or unsatisfactorily settled by insurance companies and HMOs.

In those circumstances, officials said the department’s consumer complaints staff can assist providers to the extent allowed under Illinois law and regulations.

You can access the new IDOI Help Center here, and also learn more information about the consumer complaint process.