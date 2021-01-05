IDOC reporting December death of inmate due to COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 10 days after it happened, the Illinois Department of Corrections is reporting a COVID-19-related death at the Danville Correctional Center.

A man in his 40’s died on December 26, spokesperson Lindsey Hess said in an email.

He had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

State officials haven’t yet explained why there was a delay in publicizing the death. It’s the first such announcement since the state amped up its testing at the facility on December 16. On that date, staff and inmates at the correctional center started a testing cycle going roughly every three days until no new cases emerge for 14 consecutive days.

Currently, IDOC is reporting 265 active cases among the inmates.

To date, 746 people have been tested.

The state reports 481 have recovered from the virus.