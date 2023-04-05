SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formerly incarcerated people in the state can now receive SNAP benefits 48 hours after their release, thanks to a new program coordinated by the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Department of Human Services.

A program rolling out this week between would allow IDOC workers to help incarcerated people apply for SNAP benefits within 10 days of their scheduled release. The individual also gets interviewed by a IDHS staff member so they can be handed a Link card on their day of release.

“It is no secret that successful reentry begins with the ability to meet basic needs such as food security,” Latoya Hughes, Acting Director of IDOC, said. “We are grateful to IDHS for partnering with us to expand SNAP access in our facilities so formerly incarcerated people can survive and thrive while rejoining their communities.”

State officials say most formerly incarcerated people in the state are likely to be food insecure.

“It is extremely important for formerly incarcerated individuals to have immediate access to healthy food for themselves and their families through our SNAP program,” Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services said. “We are very excited to expand these benefits and would like to thank IDOC for their continued partnership to ensure food security to individuals being released from IDOC facilities across Illinois.”

The program has its pilot run at Logan Correction Center starting in July 2020. It expanded to more correctional facilities at the start of the year.