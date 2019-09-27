IDOC employee charged with sexual misconduct

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who formerly worked with the Illinois Department of Corrections has been charged with having sex with inmates in custody.

Illinois State Police arrested Michael Scott Williams, of Auburn, on Wednesday at the Decatur Correctional Center.

Williams, 49, was booked in Macon County Jail on Wednesday. Police issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest on Tuesday following an investigation. His bond was set at $20,000.

He was charged on multiple counts of custodial sexual misconduct, a Class 3 Felony.

Williams was a 20-year employee of IDOC and formerly worked at Logan Correctional Center. His most recent position was as a food services manager at Decatur Correctional Center.

Williams will be in court on October 10.

This is a developing story.