ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Fall is here and that means its time to watch out for deer.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is warning residents that it is mating season. It is a time when deer are most active at dawn and dusk. That will last from October through December.

Last year, there were over 16,000 crashes in Illinois involving deer. Cook County had the most with more than 470. Sangamon County was third on the list with 406.