SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources plans to host its annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. for Illinois soldiers who are listed as prisoners of war or missing in action from the Vietnam War.

The ceremony will take place at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield. The public is invited to attend.

At the ceremony, the names of all the POW/MIA soldiers will be read out loud. Family and friends of the soldiers will be able to hang handmade heart ornaments with the names of their loved ones on a tree by the memorial.

The Black Tiger Honor Guard will serve as color guard during the ceremony. The Land of Lincoln Chorus will also perform.

The Springfield memorial lists all 2,970 Illinoisans from all five branches who died or are missing in the Vietnam War. More information about the memorial can be found on IDNR’s website.