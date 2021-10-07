IDNR restocks fish in Clinton Lake

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — Clinton lake got some more fish, all thanks to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

IDNR transferred fish from one of their five ponds where they raise fish, into the lake. The site superintendent said they unloaded about 37,000 of them.

“We do different types of Crappie and stuff. We got White Crappie, Black Nose Crappie, and Black Crappie. We got some other fish we’re going to try and start doing like blue channels and some other types of fish.”

Montgomery said they do this every year to make sure people have fresh fish to catch.