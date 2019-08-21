IDNR proud of popular hunting program’s success

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hunters, listen up! The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is inviting you to take advantage of a program allowing hunting in a safe and secluded area. Anyone is welcome to take part, but applications are due soon.

IDNR says the program is popular because 90% of the state’s land is privately owned, so when people have the opportunity to hunt on that land, many take advantage. The Illinois Recreational Access Program, or I-RAP, allows hunters to go onto private property to hunt for 15 consecutive days.

They’re currently taking applications for archery hunting. Originally, the program was geared toward youth hunters, but over the years, the program has grown to incorporate adults as well. This year, IDNR says it’s added more places to hunt because of the program’s popularity.

IDNR says youth registration always takes precedence over adults and first-time hunters are prioritized over everyone else. Selected hunters are given specific areas so they won’t interfere with others.

Applications are due by 3 pm, Friday. For more information, click here.