SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)–The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are urging anyone on the water to be extra cautious ahead of a busy holiday weekend for boating.

“Crowded waterways are no place to throw caution to the wind,” Lt. Curt Lewis, Illinois’ Boating Law Administrator, said. “We want everyone to enjoy the long holiday weekend with family and friends. We also want them all to make it home safely with nothing but fun memories.”

Authorities are urging caution after several tragic accidents this summer. They will be patrolling the Illinois rivers, lakes, and Lake Michigan throughout the weekend looking for safety violations and reckless operators.

The IDNR is urging those in kayaks and canoes to use caution. They recommend the following safety tips for canoers and kayakers:

Paddle in a group if possible, and be extra cautious if paddling in water colder than 75 degrees.

In areas with motorboat traffic, paddle closer to the shore and approach waves head-on or at a slight angle to avoid capsizing.

If you do capsize/fall out, keep your feet pointed downstream and avoid touching the bottom in case of getting stuck. Stay upstream of the boat to avoid getting pinned.

Scan for hazards such as low-hanging tree limbs, low bridges, rocks, or rapids.

They added the following tips for anyone on a boat: