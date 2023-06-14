SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologists and conservation police are monitoring reports of black bear sightings in Lake County, Ill., and share tips for those who encounter bears.

IDNR reported the most recent sighting happened in an Antioch backyard during the weekend. They said the bear’s current location is unknown at this time, and IDNR has received no further reports of sightings since early Sunday morning near Antioch.

Wildlife biologists believe the Antioch bear is likely the same black bear that was seen in Gurnee, Ill. last week, officials reported. They said bears are known to travel long distances, and this particular bear has not caused any problems.

However, IDNR encourages people to let the bear continue its movement without interference.

Should anyone see a bear, IDNR encourages everyone to report it online and that people who live in the vicinity of a confirmed bear sighting should secure their garbage cans and barbecue grills indoors and stop feeding birds for a few days. IDNR said those who encounter a bear should:

Not run.

Not surprise the bear.

Make noise to ensure it’s aware of your presence. A black bear is not likely to attack a person unless it feels trapped or provoked.

Respect the bear’s space, and do not approach the animal.

Stand your ground, looking as large as possible by standing up straight and putting your arms up in the air, and slowly back away.

Go inside a building or get into a vehicle.

IDNR said black bears display two types of behavior: defensive and offensive. They said a bear may swat at the ground or surrounding vegetation, lunge toward you, vocalize, blow air out of its mouth, or pop its jaws. These defensive behaviors are used to warn you to move away, officials said. They advise everyone to slowly back away from the bear.

With offensive behavior, IDNR said the bear will move toward you quickly. If you have food with you, drop the food, and keep moving away from the bear, officials said. If a black bear makes contact with you, always try to fight it off, and do not play dead, officials said.

More information about black bears can be found online on IDNR and the Association of State Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ BearWise page.