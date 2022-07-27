SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Springfield is on the hunt to reduce Lake Springfield’s white-tailed deer population.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources and City Water Light and Power announced a partnership again to recruit experienced archery hunters to hunt deer on selected sites of city property around Lake Springfield in the fall.

IDNR said a healthy density of 15 to 20 deer is good in order for native plants to thrive. An aerial survey in 2021 found an average of 77 deer per square mile in the area surrounding Lake Springfield.

“With the deer population continuing to be at numbers over the recommended density even after last year’s program, we’re pleased we can again make our sites available through the Illinois Recreational Access Program,” Todd LaFountain, CWLP Water division manager, said.

Hunters are expected to harvest at least three deer in a two-week period, and asked to donate at least one to Central Illinois Foodbank. CWLP officials said they’ll pay the hunter’s processing fees for the first 60 deer donated.

Applications to be a hunter are due August 10.