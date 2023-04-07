SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is helping schoolchildren with their school habitat projects.

The agency announced Friday they awarded 17 schools Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants to develop more wildlife habitat on school grounds. The funding comes from the Illinois Conservation Foundation.

State officials said students’ hard work benefits native plants and wildlife.

“By participating in these projects, students learn their efforts can make a positive difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning through planning, developing, and maintaining the habitat,” IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said.

Some of the projects funded in Central Illinois include Urbana’s Gerber School’s pollinator garden, Palestine High School’s woodland habitat, and Meredosia-Chambersburg High School’s standard pollinator garden.

“We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences,” Finnie said. “It’s our goal to have Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state and eventually at every school.”

The next cycle of applications for the Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants will be opening soon, with a deadline of Nov. 30. The application can be found on IDNR’s website.