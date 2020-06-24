IDNR: Do not harass bear

ILLINOIS (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is asking people to keep their distance from a black bear traveling through the state.

Department conservation police officers said the black bear crossed the state line on June 10th. The bear then went to Iowa and came back to Illinois on June 18th.

Officers said the bear has been peacefully traveling through the northwestern part of the state until Father’s Day weekend; saying that 300 people followed and harassed the bear in Henderson County.

Officers said as of Tuesday night, the bear is still in southern Henderson County. Though the state has seen visiting bears before, officers said it is unusual for a bear to wander this far away from home for so long.

“We are not really sure how far this bear is going to travel,” said Stefanie Fitzsimons, acting Wildlife, Disease and Large Carnivore Biologist at IDNR. “This is the farthest we’ve had a bear travel in Illinois pretty much ever since we’ve been documenting all of this.”

Fitzsimons said the bear is likely a male on the hunt for a mate. “A male black bear’s home range is quite large. It can be about 300 square miles,” said Fitzsimmons. “The thing to remember is that we don’t really have the habitat or the mates for these bears to stick around in Illinois so it’s really just passing through until it finds that mate, which we can’t provide here.”

Black bears are protected species in Illinois. By law, they cannot be hunted, killed or harassed unless the animal possesses an immediate threat to safety. IDNR is asking people to stay 100 feet away from the animal. The agency said the only way they would intervene to remove him is if people interfere with his journey. They said the bear has not had any human property conflicts in Iowa or Illinois.

You can learn more about the species and what to do if you encounter the bear here.