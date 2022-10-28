Update 1:09 pm

Our onsite crew has received confirmation from a homeowner that the mountain lion has been tranquilized and moved from their yard.

We are awaiting further details from IDNR.

This is the second lion spotted in Illinois in just over ten days.

———————————————————————————————————

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) –State officials are working to tranquilize a mountain lion in Springfield on Friday.

The mountain lion was originally spotted in the area on Wednesday. Now Illinois Department of Natural Resource workers are working to apprehend it.

Springfield Police have closed off an area on the west side of town and asked residents to remain indoors.

This is a developing story.