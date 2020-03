CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- It's the last night to sit inside a bar or restaurant in Illinois for at least another two weeks. Over the weekend, the first cases of coronavirus were reported in central Illinois. Health officials are recommending you stay six feet away from others.

There are a lot of changes as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country. The state is mandating bars and restaurants close their dine-in areas starting at 9 p.m.