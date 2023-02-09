ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you like fishing, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) may have the perfect job for you.

On their Facebook page, IDNR said they are hiring fishing instructors to be their boots on the ground at clinics around the state. These positions are perfect for teachers, retirees, students and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

“Fishing is a great way for families to spend time together outdoors, and our clinics give thousands of young people an opportunity to experience the fun of fishing every summer,” said Mike McClelland, chief of fisheries for IDNR. “I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than teaching children and adults about the joys of fishing and the importance of conservation.”

Positions are limited to not exceed six months. IDNR said that have positions available in the following cities:

Alton

Bloomington

Carbondale

Champaign

Chicago

Decatur

Des Plaines

East St. Louis

Grafton

Moline

Mount Vernon

Peoria

Springfield

If this sounds like a perfect opportunity for you or someone you know, you can apply online. Position titles are identified as “conservation education representative (Urban Fishing Program).”

The deadline to apply is Feb. 16.

The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was established in 1985 to teach people of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities, and to offer participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources.