SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking for seasonal conservation workers during the summer months.

The conservation workers’ duties vary from site to site, but include landscaping, mowing, cleaning, painting, preparing sites for programs, unloading and loading vehicles, and cutting firewood.

The jobs are temporary positions that won’t exceed six months.

“These are excellent summer jobs for people who enjoy being outdoors and are excited to help visitors enjoy Illinois’ beautiful state parks and historic sites,” Paula Martel, director of IDNR’s Office of Land Management, said. “Seasonal workers gain valuable professional experience and a unique understanding of what it takes to operate these sites.”

The link to applications for the jobs can be found on the state’s job portal, under “conservation/historic preservation worker”. Some openings in central Illinois includes sites like Fox Ridge State Park in Charleston, the James C. Helfrich Game Propagation Center in Lincoln and Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site in Petersburg.

Officials say more openings at state parks and historic sites will be coming soon.