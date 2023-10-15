DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Office to Prevent and End Homelessness wants to hear community input on homeless services.

The in-person listening session will be held on Oct. 25 at the Decatur Public Library (130 North Franklin Street) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There will also be a virtual statewide listening session on Oct. 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The goal of the gathering is to hear feedback on what needs improvements, what is working well, and recommendations people have for homeless services and the Home Illinois Plan. All voices are welcome, especially those who have experienced homelessness themselves. The feedback is intended to help the state better serve the homeless and those who are experiencing housing insecurity.

The OPEH operates under the Illinois Department of Human Services. For each person who has experienced homelessness and participates in an in-person session, the Supportive Housing Providers Association is offering a $25 gift card.

There will be sessions held across Illinois. To register for a session, visit this link. Those unable to attend or who would prefer to submit comments in writing are asked to fill out this survey. Any questions can be emailed to homeless.office@illinois.gov.