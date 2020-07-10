IDES says new system is aimed at fixing recurrent “glitch”

A man looks at the closed sign in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Yesterday, we told you that thousands of people dependent on unemployment money from the state in the wake of COVID-19 have been experiencing what the Illinois Department of Employment Security has been calling a “glitch.”

Laid off or furloughed, thousands of people have called into IDES, trying to let someone know that their application for unemployment has been rejected. Some then try to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, but find themselves rejected by the system again. They call in, experience a busy signal, and sometimes if they finally get through to a person, find themselves waiting on something to change for weeks.

Since then, more than 50 Illinoisans have emailed us with their stories.

Some can’t reach an actual person at IDES. Some can’t get an application processed, no matter what they try. Some have made in-person trips to IDES offices to no avail.

In the meantime, IDES yesterday announced the implementation of a new system designed to mitigate some of the issues. Four newly created phone numbers have been created to allow claimants to dial in order to be placed in a virtual waiting room to receive a phone call back. It’s aimed at eliminating a lottery-like system that people currently navigate when they call IDES and is supposed to put people in an order in which IDES will call them back.

