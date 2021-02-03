IDES: Progress being made in implementing Continued Assistance Act

FILE – In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago. It’s the paradox of a pandemic that has crushed the U.S. economy: There are 12.9 million job losses and a dangerous rash of closed business, yet the personal finances of many Americans have remained strong, and in some ways have even improved. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 45% of Americans say they’re setting aside more money than usual. Twenty-six percent are paying down debt faster than they were before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, about half of Americans say they’ve either saved more or paid down debt. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) says updates and changes are coming to several unemployment programs contained within the Continued Assistance Act (CAA)

Signed into law on Dec. 27 last year, an IDES press release says the bill calls for wide-ranging changes to several programs, including:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC): The CAA will provide an additional $300 per week in supplemental benefits to claimants who receive at least $1 of regular or federal unemployment benefits per week. This supplemental benefit applies between the week ending Jan. 2, 2021 and the week ending March 13, 2021. IDES says it began paying the $300 FPUC benefit for all programs beginning Jan. 4, 2021.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Continued Claimants: IDES says all PUA claimants who applied and were approved for PUA benefits prior to the week ending Dec. 26, 2020, and had not exhausted benefit eligibility, should continue to certify to avoid an interruption in benefit payment. IDES says the PUA system is undergoing technical updates and testing to add the new 11 weeks of eligibility authorized under the CAA.



“The CAA requires PUA claimants to verify employment or self-employment,” says IDES. “During the week of Feb. 1, 2021, notices will be sent to inform claimants of the additional 11 weeks of eligibility, in addition to requests to verify employment or self-employment. The notification will include a deadline to provide information to the Department, along with what information may be submitted to meet the employment or self-employment verification requirement.” Claimants Who Had Exhausted PUA Benefits: “PUA claimants who had exhausted benefit eligibility prior to the week ending Dec. 26, 2020 may remain eligible under the extension provided in the CAA and will be notified by IDES of the additional weeks added to their claim based on the method the claimant selected to receive correspondence from the Department,” says the release. IDES says PUA claimants must verify employment or self-employment, per the CAA. “During the week of Feb. 1, 2021, notices will be sent to inform claimants of the additional 11 weeks of eligibility in addition to requests to verify employment or self-employment,” says IDES. “The notification will include a deadline to provide information to the Department, along with what information may be submitted to meet the employment or self-employment verification requirement.” New Claimants: IDES says the PUA system is undergoing technical changes to move new PUA claimants to pay status and begin the process of verifying wage and employment or self-employment information supplied by the claimant. The CAA also includes a limitation on backdating new PUA claims. Per the CAA, in most cases claimants filing a new PUA claim after Dec. 27, 2020 can backdate to Dec. 6, 2020. Documentation Requirements: The CAA includes a new requirement for people to submit documentation verifying their prior employment or self-employment. People filing a new PUA claim on or after Jan. 31, 2021 (regardless of whether the claim is backdated), must provide this documentation within 21 days of application or the date determined by IDES.



“People who applied for PUA before Jan. 31, 2021 and received a payment of PUA on or after Dec. 27, 2020, are required to provide employment or self-employment documentation, or documentation demonstrating the beginning of employment or self-employment, within 90 days of application or the date determined by IDES,” says IDES. “These deadlines may be extended if the individual shows good cause, and deadlines will be communicated on verification requests provided by the Department.



“Documentation can include, but is not limited to, paycheck stubs, earnings and leave statements showing the employer’s name and address, W-2 forms when applicable, state or federal employer identification numbers, business licenses, tax returns, business receipts, signed affidavits from persons verifying the individual’s self-employment, letters offering employment, statements or affidavits by individuals verifying an offer of employment, written business plans, or a lease agreement.” Overpayment Waivers: IDES says it has reached out to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) for additional direction on the process of addressing waivers on a case-by-case basis, as required by federal guidelines.



“The Department is in the process of identifying which PUA overpayments are subject to waiver, creating a notice and questionnaire for PUA claimants with an overpayment to request a waiver and supply the information needed to make determinations, and drafting determination notices regarding waivers,” says the press release.



“This is a new process provided for in the CAA,” the release continues. “The Department is aware this population is seeking quick resolution on any request made to waive an overpayment, and has a set goal of moving through this process in a manner that provides clarity for claimants and allows the Department to efficiently review requests for waiver, while following the federal requirement that each case be reviewed on an individual basis.”

