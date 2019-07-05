Iconic Danville philanthropist dies

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday morning Julius W. Hegeler II died at the age of 91.

He is known for being one of the city of Danville’s greatest philanthropists.

He also spent all of his life living in Danville. Hegeler flew more than 50 combat missions in the U.S. Air Force. After returning home from the service he started a company that turned into the world’s largest contract packager of chemical specialties.

Over the years he has donated millions of dollars to projects and several different organizations.