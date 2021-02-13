IceFest adjusts to pandemic

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — It might look a little different this year, but the Argenta drive-thru Ice Fest is a cool spot to be this weekend.

It is the village’s fifth year holding the celebration. More than 20 ice sculptures are lined up in downtown.

Aaric Kendall, an ice sculpting Olympic medalist, created most of them.

There are lots of different display themes, including Star Wars and Finding Nemo.

“Our group that organizes it planned to do this as a drive-thru festival this year to still showcase the talents of the local artists that put in the time to do the carvings for us. It still give people something to get out and do and as cold as it’s turned out today, I think being in a nice warm car driving through and seeing the sculptures is a good alternative,” says Matt Kaufman.

You can drive through anytime after 10. The sculptures will be up for a few days until they melt.