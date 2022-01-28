Ice rescue training set for next week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you see fire department activity at Kaufman Lake next week, it’s likely another round of ice rescue training for firefighters.

The fire department will be at the lake on West Springfield Avenue on Monday January 31, Wednesday February 2, and Friday February 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. each day. They’ll be simulating a rescue of someone who’s fallen through the ice. The Kaufman Lake area is a public park, but you’re asked to give the first responders room to train.

The fire department also gave general winter weather reminders:

• Wear appropriate outdoor clothing; layers of light, warm clothing, mittens, hats, scarves and waterproof boots

• Be aware of the wind chill factor and work slowly during outside chores

• Take a buddy and an emergency kit when you are participating in outdoor recreation

• Carry a cell phone or other means of communication