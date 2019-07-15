ICE raids not worrying Immigration Forum

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Immigrants in Champaign County are concerned about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raiding people today, but none are worried that they will be targeted.

ICE officials say they have started the process of removing immigrants that have removal orders from the government. So far, agents have focused on large metropolitan areas. One Champaign-Urbana Immigration Forum leader says local organizations are the reason people aren’t worried.

“I think the organized groups in the area,” said Ricardo Diaz. “Whether it’s [Champaign Urbana Friends & Allies of Immigrants & Refugees] or the refugee center, they have a longstanding practice of helping out their neighbor. And that’s what it takes around here.”

Protests with thousands of supporters have broken out in larger cities. This past Friday, Diaz helped organize a protest in front of the Urbana Court House in preparation for these raids.

Diaz and others will protest again at the Court House on July 27. They will lock themselves in cages overnight in response to reports of poor conditions at the United States-Mexico border.