Ice festival draws big crowd

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Spring is right around the corner, but people in this small town are making the most of these last few weeks of winter.

“About 950. So, we’re pretty small,” says Argenta Mayor Cindy Luedke.

950 people, that is, living in the Village of Argenta.

“For a while we just didn’t have much going on in town…so, these kinds of events are really the starting point,” says Luedke.

The town held its 4th annual Argenta Ice Fest on Saturday. People brave the cold to eat good food, play fun games, and watch artists at work.

Aaric Kendall calls Argenta his home town. He’s a two-time ice sculpting Olympic medalist.

“It’s taken me around the world,” says Kendall. “The beautiful thing about ice is…I can take a block of ice that’s uninspiring, doesn’t evoke a feeling or a mood, and I can turn it into something that makes you happy, sad, angry.”

He brought the idea for the first Ice Fest to Argenta In Motion , which is a group dedicated to making the village grow. That idea became a reality.

“Bringing people together here in the community to have a good time…also brings people outside of the community into Argenta to see that it’s a pretty nice little town,” says Mayor Luedke.

People like Bruce Durbin, who drove 60 miles to spend time with family and witness something unique.

“I thought it would be very interesting to see a lot of these ice sculptures, and they are doing a very good job. I haven’t seen anything like this before,” says Durbin.

And the ice sculptors say it’s just as rewarding for them to see people admire their hard work.

“Bringing the arts to people who maybe don’t get to travel…we’ll bring it to you. How many times do people actually get to see artists sculpt right in front of them,” says ice sculptor Daniel Luka. “And for kids to see that art is more than just drawing on paper…more than just gluing things together. You can take anything in any direction you want. Whatever your mind can conceive, you can build it.”