DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) Thrivent Financial is hosting an event to help the Salvation Army.

July 22nd from 5-7p.m. there is a family event at Overlook Mini-Golf & Ropes Course with ice cream, mini golf, and fun on their ropes course to support the Salvation Army.

The fun and sweet treats are free with a donation of a hygiene item or monetary donation to the Salvation Army men’s shelter. It is open to the public.

They are asking for: shampoo, deodorant, soap, shower gel, toothpaste, shaving cream, and razors.

Karsten said of the men, “They don’t have anything when they come to us.”

“It is a family fun type of event where we want to encourage the family to be there, and the family to be the decision to help someone else.” said Kyle Karsten, Director of Development for the Salvation Army

Karsten is thankful to Fultz for putting on the event, “He is going to treat us to mini-golf and ice cream while we come out to support real people. It will be a fun event and we can’t thank Daniel Fultz from Thrivent.”

“There is a great teachable moment for kids and grandkids.”

If you cannot make it to the event, but want to donate contact Kyle Karsten at 217-428-4762.