CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign had 38 people compete today in the ice bowl. This year was the 12th annual Ice Bowl which is a disk golf tournament held across the globe. Some people drove over an hour to come through some frisbees.

Nathaniel kaiser said, “We made the trek here about an hour from Peoria to play some disk golf.”

Kaiser plays disc golf almost five days a week when the weather is warm, but today he and his wife had more of a reason to play.

“We love doubles tournaments and we know it’s going for a great cause so it’s a two for two there I think,” said Kaiser.

The ice bowl is a disk golf event that brings players together for a good cause.

Champaign disk golf club member Wilbur Wallis said, “This is an international thing that we do local areas each put on a tournament December, January, February.”

The money that’s raised from contestants is donated to help fight hunger.

“Everybody raises money for their local food bank,” said Wallis.

They set a goal locally and worldwide each year.

Wallis said, “The goal this year is 35 thousand and our goal locally is two thousand.”

People have been participating in the event in Champaign for 11 years. We talked with some players who say the weather didn’t help their play, but they still had fun.