Ice and snow lead to many stranded drivers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – As expected, tow truck drivers have been very busy this week.

Brandon Arnold with Tatman’s Towing said he towed six cars this morning, but in the same amount of time on a normal day, he might not have gotten any calls.

Some people are getting stuck on the side of the interstate. And once you veer off the plowed highway, there’s no where else to go.

Arnold said he’s still getting around to these cars fairly quickly. And luckily, roads everywhere are clearing up. But sometimes, plowing can cause more problems for you getting home.

“It’s very common to get stuck at the end of your driveway,” Arnold said. “The snow is higher up at the end of your driveway and you’ll want to shovel that out before you attempt to get in or out. And that’s the most common thing. Same with entrances to businesses.”

As plows go by, they leave piles of snow that can trap your car. That makes it more likely for you to get stuck in your own driveway than on the interstate.