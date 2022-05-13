BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Families can explore the Ice Age and the massive animals that roamed the earth at that time at Brookfield Zoo.

Officials said “Ice Age Giants” is now on display through October 30. There will be more than 30 life-sized animatronics of animals that would have been in North America and Eurasia.

Photo courtesy: Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The giant animals include:

Giant ground sloths (20 feet long)

Mastodon (18 feet long)

Woolly mammoth (15 feet tall)

Giant bird (12 feet tall)

Short-faced bear (11 feet long)

Giant ape (10 feet tall)

Giant rodent (10 feet long)

Saber-toothed cat (5 feet long)

The animals will be able to move parts like their head, eyes, mouth and tail like they would have in real life.