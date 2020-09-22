ICC announces extension of utility service moratorium

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said the moratorium on disconnections has been extended through March 31, 2021 for eligible customers.

In a news release, ICC officials said this applies to eligible low-income (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program qualified) residential customers and “those who self-report to utilities that they are experiencing financial or COVID-19 hardship.”

This comes after the moratorium on disconnections was already extended by several utility companies through September 30. Now, the following companies have extended the moratorium for eligible residential customers through March 31, 2021:

Ameren Illinois Aqua Illinois Illinois American Water Commonwealth Edison Peoples Gas & North Shore Gas Utility Services of Illinois

Additionally, MidAmerican is extending the moratorium to March 31, 2021 and is considering more options to help their customers.

Officials said Nicor Gas and Liberty Utilities are also extending the moratorium for all residential customers until March 31, 2021.

Customers are asked to call their utility company if they have missed payments or are struggling to pay their bill. “No documentation or written proof is necessary, but you must make the phone call and verbalize your difficulty,” said officials. They continued to say this will ensure services remain intact.