DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As kids, we’re told to follow our dreams and work hard to achieve them. One central Illinoian did just that.

Illinois Army National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer David Hammon flew his last flight as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot for the National Guard. As he landed, he was showered with water in an aviation tradition that’s been around for a while. He said it was the perfect end to a career that he dreamed about since he was a kid.

“My dad and I always sat around talking about airplanes and we would go watch airplanes at the little podunk airport a few miles from home,” Hammon said.

In high school, he was faced with two options to feed his hunger for working in aviation.

“I came from small-town USA,” Hammon said. “The high school counselor I had didn’t really know anybody that went into aviation right out of school and that’s an expensive endeavor. So it was either scholarship or military.”

He started from the bottom as an aircraft mechanic and worked his way up to be a pilot and then a leadership role as Command Chief Warrant Officer. He said the National Guard gave him a lot.

“It opened up doors to all types of civilian trades you can think of from athletics to doctors, lawyers,” Hammon said. “I mean the aviation world is huge.”

He said he feels good where he left off.

“That last flight yesterday was a good closure to a career I feel great about it. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Hammon may be ending his official career in the National Guard, but he said that he plans to be a mentor to others. As far as his civilian side of things, he is not sure what he is going to do yet.