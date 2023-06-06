CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A Champaign mom had her daughter at 19 years old, she was scared and wasn’t sure where life would take her. Then, she found Champaign County YoungLives.

“I was drinking, I was partying hard, I just didn’t have a care, I had nothing,” said Shanovia Netter-Bailey.

Netter-Bailey’s life changed in 2014, after her second semester at Parkland College.

“I just turned 19 in that December and that March I found out, I made it through the first trimester and didn’t know,” said Netter-Bailey.

She felt scared, looked down upon, shamed, and wasn’t sure what her life would look like. Then she got invited to YoungLives by a coworker.

“I am about 7 months pregnant at the time and she’s like, ‘You wanna go to young lives,’ and I’m like no can you stop asking me, and she said, they have food, and so I’m like okay ill go,” said Netter-Bailey.

That yes changed the trajectory of her life.

“We had so much fun, we played games, I got to meet other girls, young moms who either had babies or were pregnant just like me, and then I just kept coming back,” said Netter-Bailey.

For the first time, instead of feeling judged for being a young mom, she felt loved, cherished, and worthy.

“They made it okay for us to be a mom, they praised us, and were able to look at parenting like look at the joy, like the happiness that it brought,” said Netter-Bailey.

Because mentors poured into her, she started pouring into other young moms.

“YoungLives showed me, even during camp, things about myself I didn’t know I had, I went from being a girl to being a leader,” said Netter-Bailey.

Eventually she gained the courage to go back to school full time. The journey was hard, but she had her YoungLives leaders every step of the way, and her daughter Saniya.

“She went to everything, if I had a meeting, she would go to class with me, so if they didn’t have school and we had school, oh she was going to class,” said Netter-Bailey.

Now, Netter-Bailey is 28-year-old, an Eastern Illinois Grad, and is ready for the next chapter in life. She’ll always carry with her the love and faith YoungLives instilled into her, because it helped shape her daughters too.

“Be my own self, do my best and don’t be a follower,” said Saniya Little, Netter-Bailey’s daughter.

Netter-Bailey wants to move to Arlington, Texas to be a special education teacher, and wants to get involved with YoungLives there.

She hopes you will support Champaign County YoungLives. They are fundraising for summer camp, to donate click here.